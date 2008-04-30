One of my posts over on Dow Jones Insight Election Pulse shows how fickle the press can be. One day's "elitist" is another day's "electability." This election seems at times to be all about buzzwords. Buzzwords are the new talking points. He's an elitist. She wants progress. He's bitter. And on it goes. This graph really shows how fast a word can come on the scene and disappear.
Wednesday, April 30, 2008
The magical life and quick death of 'Elitist'
by Glenn Fannick at 3:39 PM
tags: dow jones election pulse, election, elitist
