Why Won't AVE die?

AVE (or Ad Value Equivalency) has long been recognized as an inaccurate measure of the value of a brand's message in the mainstream media. No one likes it, except a few executives who perhaps see it as an easy way to boil it all down to a simple dollar amount. But yet, it persists.

My colleague, Matt Donanhue, has a good post today on the topic.

by Glenn Fannick at 11:28 AM
hangseng futures said...

so, what is the accurate measure of the value of a brand's message?

4:10 AM, February 25, 2010

