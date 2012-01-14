An article in The Wall Street Journal today made me immediately go back to an event Factiva hosted a few years ago. At that Social Media Roundtable we were trying to come up with what the new metrics would be to measure influence.
In the piece Holly Finn talks about how more and more companies comping up with ways to assign reputation scores to individual people based on their actions on line. All of those drunken college posts perhaps will be codified just like your credit score is impacted by late payments. Scary, but predictable.
"Social capital" is the term now. I don't think we used that term in 2006, but we were talking about the same concepts.
Saturday, January 14, 2012
Your activity online is resulting in a personal reputation score. Scared yet?
by Glenn Fannick at 2:58 PM
tags: jeremiah owyang, Reputation, social capital
