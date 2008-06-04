PR Week picked up one of our recent posts over on the Dow Jones Insight Election Pulse blog. The blog is a demonstration of one way to make great use of media measurement tools to closely follow a news story.
Wednesday, June 04, 2008
Dow Jones Election Media Pulse on PR Week
PR Week picked up one of our recent posts over on the Dow Jones Insight Election Pulse blog. The blog is a demonstration of one way to make great use of media measurement tools to closely follow a news story.
by Glenn Fannick at 4:20 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment