I haven't had too much time to think about Read Between the Mines lately. Much of my spare time has been focused on a couple of other blogs. Both of them are based on media measurement via text mining and both are based on data coming from Dow Jones Insight.
To see what we're up to check out:
Dow Jones Insight: Election Pulse at http://dowjonesinsight.blogspot.com/ and the newly launched Dow Jones Insight: Olympics Media Pulse at http://djinsightolympics.blogspot.com/
The election blog has been tracking the candidates' coverage in the social media and the mainstream press. We've caught the eye of XM Radio's P.O.T.U.S. '08 channel, with a recurring spot on Thursdays (exact schedule varies). I've been fortunate enough to be asked to explain the data there each week. It's been fun -- but I'm not giving up my day job.
PR Week has also picked up story and is running updates through the campaign.
The Olympics blog is focused on the business of the Games, measuring which sponsors are getting the most coverage, which athletes stand to get the best sponsorship deals and which negative issues are being attached to whom.
Tuesday, July 01, 2008
Blogging about the Election -- and now the Olympics
